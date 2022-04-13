The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Insider Brian J. Comstock Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.