The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.50.

NYSE THG opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

