The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

