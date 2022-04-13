The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Scott R. Lewis Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 1,322,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,383. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 475,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 356,447 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.