The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. 29,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $227.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.09.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

