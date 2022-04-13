The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

