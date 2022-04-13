The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 651,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,401. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in New York Times by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,345,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,208,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in New York Times by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

