The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.60. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,352,000 after buying an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.