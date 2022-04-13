The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $159.45. 98,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

