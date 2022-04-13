The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $766,862. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.