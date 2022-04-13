The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.
RTN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 116.67 ($1.52).
Shares of RTN opened at GBX 66.35 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.82. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
