The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

RTN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 116.67 ($1.52).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 66.35 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.82. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($100,338.81).

About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.