The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

