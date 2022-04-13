The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 730.83 ($9.52).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE opened at GBX 709.80 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.05. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 611.60 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.