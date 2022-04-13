The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $197.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

