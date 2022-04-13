The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells £49,404.46 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,516.41 ($19.76). The company had a trading volume of 786,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.31. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

