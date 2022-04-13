Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $653.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $577.32. 43,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

