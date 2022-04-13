TheStreet Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to B

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

RGA opened at $109.60 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

