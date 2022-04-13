Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

TSE TRI opened at C$134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$132.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$141.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

