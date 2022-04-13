thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.