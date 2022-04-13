Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 8,085 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

