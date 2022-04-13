Tikvah Management Llc Buys 8,725 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.
- On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.
- On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.
- On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.
- On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.
Shares of CMPO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
