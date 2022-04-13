Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 336.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

