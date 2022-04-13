TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
TMXXF stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
