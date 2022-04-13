Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE TOST opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Toast has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

