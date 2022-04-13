Toast (TOST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $34.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
