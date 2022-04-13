Toast (TOST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $34.00.

2/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

