Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

