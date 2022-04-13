Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 11,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

