Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 295,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

TPZ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

