Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.10. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
