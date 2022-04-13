Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.10. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

