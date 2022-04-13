Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

