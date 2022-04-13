TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives GBX 278 Average Price Target from Analysts

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital raised shares of TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,071.70).

LON TCAP opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 209.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.22. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 247.35 ($3.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

