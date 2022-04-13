TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives GBX 278 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital upgraded TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,071.70).

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 247.35 ($3.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

