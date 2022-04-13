TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives GBX 278 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital upgraded TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.
In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,071.70).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.
About TP ICAP Group (Get Rating)
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.