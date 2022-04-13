Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $234.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.25.

TNLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) target price (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

