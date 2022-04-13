TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

