TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $636.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $648.73 and a 200-day moving average of $635.32. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

