TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

