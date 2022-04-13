Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.71.

TRV stock opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2,779.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

