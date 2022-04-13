Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

