Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.43) to GBX 1,961 ($25.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.39).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,481.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

