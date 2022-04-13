Treatt (LON:TET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of TET opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.07 million and a PE ratio of 44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Treatt has a 1-year low of GBX 842 ($10.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,032.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.22.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.27), for a total value of £65,513.85 ($85,371.19). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,957.47).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

