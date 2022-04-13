Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 448.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TACA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

