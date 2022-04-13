Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 20,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

