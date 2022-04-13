Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
TRVN stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
