Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.