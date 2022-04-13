Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT Plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.