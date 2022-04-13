Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/12/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/11/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on the stock.
Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.
