Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOXGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

EBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 103.12 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.95. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £435.91 million and a PE ratio of 525.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,425.33).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

