Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Peter Coates Acquires 100,000 Shares

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,991,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Peter Coates bought 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,271. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.