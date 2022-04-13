Truist Financial Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $44.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

GOLF stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

