Truist Financial Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $409.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $470.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

NFLX opened at $344.10 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

