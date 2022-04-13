Truist Financial Weighs in on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $401.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

