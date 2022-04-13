Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

